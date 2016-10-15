Odisha is eyeing five-fold growth in seafood exports to Rs 20,000 crore in the next five years and is looking to facilitate infrastructure development such as improvement in fishing harbours to meet the target.

“Odisha has a huge potential to augment exports of seafood. We have set a target to increase the seafood export by five fold,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said inaugurating a workshop ‘Growth and Export Potential of Marine Products’

The total quantity of marine products exported during 2014-15 was 34,767 MTs valued at Rs 2,069 crore, said Fisheries and Animal Resource Secretary B. P. Sethi.

The trend shows a growth of 450 per cent over the export of 2000-2001, which was valued at Rs 379 crore, he said.-PTI