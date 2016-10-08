The Odisha government on Friday claimed to have utilised total plan budget to the tune of over Rs.19,000 crore by September this year marking a growth of 26 per cent more than that of the corresponding period in previous fiscal.

As of September this year, the State plan expenditure has crossed Rs.19,087 crore, which is around 42 per cent of budget estimate and more than 26 per cent of the expenditure achieved during the corresponding of 2015-16.

“The plan budget utilisation in agriculture and allied sectors has been around Rs. 4,837 crore up to September which is around 44 per cent of the budget estimate. Similarly, the utilisation in infrastructure sector has gone up to Rs.5,734 crore, around 51 per cent, against the spending of 41 per cent during last financial year,” government sources said.

As far as social sector spending is concerned, the utilisation crossed Rs.7,568 crore against an expenditure of around Rs 6,648 crore during the same period of last fiscal.

At a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A. P. Padhi, departmental heads were also advised to scale up rate of expenditure and make best use young professionals recruited recently by the government.

During last 3 months, around 940 new youths having professional backgrounds like engineering, IT, MBA, personnel management, industrial relations and rural development have joined the Secretariat services.

Development Commissioner R. Balakrishnan was present at the meeting.