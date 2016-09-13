Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Monday said Odisha was fully ready for the tripartite talks convened by Uma Bharti, Union Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, over sharing of Mahanadi river water.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh have been at loggerhead over Mahanadi River water with former opposing latter’s ‘unilateral’ construction of water storage structures on the river.

Mr. Patnaik chaired a high-level meeting where he was apprised about important aspects of Mahanadi River water and its bearing on human lives, environment and economy of the State. Four cabinet colleagues, chief secretary, development commissioner and engineers from water resource department were present there.

“I had a detailed discussion about Mahanadi River water. We are fully prepared for talk with Central government in the meet scheduled on September 17. We welcome views from non-government organisations and different political parties on the issue,” said Chief Minister after the meeting.

The inter-State water dispute has taken massive political overtone in Odisha. While State Congress had already observed a bandh in the State, Biju Janata Dal has been carrying out a series of protests in different parts of the State.

A high level BJD team headed by Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya had visited different construction sites in Chhattisgarh. The team members including ministers and MLAs with technical support from retired engineers had assessed impact of constructions carried out by Chhattisgarh on Odisha. The team submitted its report to BJD supremo on Sunday evening.

The BJD government claims that its counterpart in Chhattisgarh had hid information about key water storage and diversion structures on Mahanadi during past one decade. If water flow in upper catchment (Chhattisgarh) of Mahanadi is controlled, agriculture, availability of drinking water, water needs for industries and environmental balance in Odisha will be adversely affected, maintained the Naveen Patnaik government.

The State unit of BJP has accused the Odisha government of adopting double standard on issue of sharing of Mahanadi water. At the time of project conceptualisation, Odisha government kept mum and did not raise its concerns, the State BJP alleged.

With a total catchment area of 141,600 square kilometers, the 858 km-long Mahanadi River is almost equally divided between Chhattisgarh (53.9 per cent) and Odisha (45.73 per cent). During past seven decades, Odisha has created irrigation potential on hundreds of hactares of land basing on the Mahanadi river water. Of late, the State government has received many industrial projects with Mahanadi being the source of water.