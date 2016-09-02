House nod:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moving a resolution on the GST Bill in the Assembly in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

‘Will request Centre to consider State's concern on Green Tax for polluting goods’

The Odisha Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution ratifying the Constitution Amendment Bill for Goods and Services Tax (GST), paving the way for the Presidential assent to the Bill.

Odisha became the 16th State to ratify the Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill, 2014, on GST that was passed by Parliament recently. Ratification of the Bill by at least half of the total States is mandated before it is sent for the President's assent.

The statutory resolution was moved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the special one-day session of the House. It was supported by members of all political parties barring the lone CPI(M) legislator who did not participate in the discussion.

Mr. Patnaik said that Odisha will separately request the Centre to consider the State's concern for imposition of Green Tax on polluting goods in addition to the GST.

CST compensation

“We will also request the Centre to take appropriate action for CST compensation to the States up to 2016-17 for reduction of CST from 4 per cent to 2 per cent,” said Mr. Patnaik.

A number of benefits are expected to accrue not only to the Central and State governments but also consumers, business, and industries from the changeover to the Goods and Services Tax system, he observed.

The Chief Minister further said that the overall tax burden on most commodities was expected to come down. The government will get the benefit of higher revenue efficiency, and the business and industry will find it easier to comply with, he added.

Legal framework

“We have to establish the legal framework through enactment of the GST laws by the Centre and the States, put in place a robust information technology-based platform for administering the new tax, manage the change through training the tax administrators and officials, familiarise the members of trade and industry with the processes of the new taxation system, and sensitise the public about its effect,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra demanded that the government should protect the interest of the poor people.