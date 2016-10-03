Anti-liquor campaigners here on Sunday urged the Odisha government to ban sale of liquor, consumption of which hurts personal growth and causes unnecessary conflicts.

“An anti-liquor law was passed by Gandhian leader and former Chief Minister Nabkrushna Choudhury in 1956. But subsequent government failed to take steps to enforce it. Now, the State government is promoting spread of liquor,” said Padmacharan Nayak, a freedom fighter.

Campaigners criticised the State government for not paying heed to the demand for liquor ban as it did not want to lose excise revenue.

“Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura governments have taken steps to prohibit sale of liquor after Gujarat. The Bihar government’s strong stand on liquor ban has set an example in the country. The Tamil Nadu government has reduced the time for sale of liquor by two hours, apart from closing down 500 odd outlets,” said Ramakant Mandal, secretary of the Milita Odisha Nisnibaran Abhijan.

Mr. Mandal said: “Kerala used to get excise revenue to the tune of Rs. 8,000 crore, Bihar (Rs. 4500 crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs. 30,000 crore) whereas Odisha earns just Rs. 2,600 crore. Yet, the Odisha government is reluctant to ban sale of liquor.” The forum urged campaigners to exert more pressure on the State government to ban sale of liquor in line with Bihar and other States. Meanwhile, activists congregated at Namatara in Kendrapara district, where the police had fired on villagers who were opposing liquor sale in their locality, on occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. They demanded the State government should immediately take call on prohibition of liquor.