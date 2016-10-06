In a bid to refurbish its sagging image in the wake of the incident in which a tribal had carried his wife’s body on his shoulders after he was denied help from the hospital authorities, the Naveen Patnaik government on Wednesday issued a set of guidelines to ensure that proper procedures were followed at all times in disposal of bodies.

The guidelines were issued when the Opposition, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, were severely criticising the Biju Janata Dal government ahead of the panchayat elections for its alleged failures on various fronts and highlighting the incident that took place in Kalahandi in August.

Dana Majhi, a tribal man, had walked for 10 km carrying his wife’s body on his shoulders after his repeated requests to the hospital for transport yielded no result. A few more similar incidents were also reported from different parts of the State later on.

The government, however, had subsequently rejected the allegation saying that Dana Majhi had never sought any help before leaving the district headquarters hospital at Bhawanipatna.

“The body must be treated with all dignity and respect. On no account should a body, whether Medico Legal Case (MLC) or non-MLC, unclaimed or not, be allowed to be carried on shoulders, or strung on a pole, or in any manner that compromises the dignity of the dead,” said the State Health & Family Welfare Department in its notification containing the guidelines.

The body should be carried on a stretcher/cot as far as possible, and the same should also be kept appropriately in a designated place till all formalities are completed, the Health Department said.

“It must always be kept in mind that the bereaved are in an emotional state after the death of a loved one and need to be dealt with compassion and humane attitude. They should be guided properly and with information on further course of action as well as provided information in accessing different services of government,” said the Department.

In medico legal cases, police stations in rural areas would get Rs. 1,500 for transportation of the bodies, Rs. 1,000 in case of urban areas, and Rs. 2,000 in special cases.

The transportation of bodies, last rites and help to the bereaved families under different schemes should be ensured through regular coordination meetings and monitoring, the Health Department said.