Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik renames Satyanagar Flyover road; urges all to work for humanity

Celebrating proclamation of Mother Teresa of Kolkata a saint of the Roman Catholic Church, the Odisha government on Sunday dedicated a road in her name.

The Satyanagar Flyover road connecting two busy roads with Janpath with Cuttack Road was named Saint Mother Teresa Road.

Tributes

Paying tributes to Mother Teresa on her canonisation as Saint Mother Teresa, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “All through her life Mother Teresa has served the unserved. She was the quintessence of compassion. She has got many awards from many countries, including Bharat Ratna, Nobel Peace Prize and her beautification as ‘The Blessed’. And finally, the sainthood comes to her today. But the awards and recognitions never mattered to her.”

“As she has said and I quote, ‘If I ever become a Saint — I will surely be one of darkness. I will continually be absent from heaven — to light the light of those in darkness’. So it is time for all of us to take a leaf from her book of compassion and service, and work for the poor and distressed,” Mr. Patnaik said, urging to work for the dignity of every human being.

On August 28, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had resolved to name the road as ‘Saint Mother Teresa Road’ at the request of the Odisha Catholic Bishops’ Council (OCBC) chairman Archbishop John Barwa SVD of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar on behalf of Missionaries of Charity.

‘Invaluable contribution’

“We are grateful to the Odisha government for naming the road after Mother Teresa. It is our tribute to Mother Teresa for her invaluable contribution to humanity through her service and charity,” said Archbishop Barwa.

Coinciding with the canonisation of Mother Teresa, renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a spectacular sand art to celebrate sainthood for Mother Teresa on beach of Puri. Hundreds of tourists thronged at the beach to have a look at the sand art.