Odisha Crime Branch to probe cyber attack

Cyber attack: The screen of a computer at the Berhampur City Hospital after it was hit by ‘ransomware’.

The Crime Branch will investigate the case of ‘ransomware’ virus attack on two computers at the Berhampur City Hospital in Ganjam district.

These were the first computers in Odisha to fall prey to the recent threat of hackers. On Wednesday, a similar ‘ransomware’ attack was also reported from the Purushottampur Community Health Centre. Initially, three computers were suspected to have been affected. But two computers were made operational, while the third one remains affected by the virus, said Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Ganjam Manoj Kumar Behera.

Special Director General of Police, Crime Branch, B. K. Sharma tweeted that a three-member team has been formed to investigate the case. Meanwhile, Additional District Medical Officer Saroj Mishra, who also happens to be Deputy Superintendent of City Hospital, has lodged an FIR about hacking of two computers at the Berhampur Town police station. According to the FIR, the hackers had demanded 300 dollars for recovery of data.

A team of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) reached Berhampur City Hospital in the morning to enquire into the 'ransomware' attack. One of virus affected computers was being used for e-medicine while the other was part of the hospital management information system.

The recent virus attack has encrypted data related to e-Aushadhi portal and Hospital Information Management System, which was stored in these two computers. Berhampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Santanu Dash, who led the police investigation, claimed that not much data would be lost as there was backup for most of it and the remaining information could be reloaded from the hardcopy of filed documents.

Helpline set up

Odisha Information Technology Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera on Wednesday held a review meeting at the State Secretariat in Bhubaneswar. He declared that a toll-free number would be set up to create awareness about the recent virus threat and provide support to deal with it.