Seeing the bumper paddy crop this kharif season, the State government has decided to procure a record quantity of paddy this year from the farmers of the State in order to widen the rural economy.

Rs. 7500 crore

Reviewing the arrangements of the procurement in all the ten districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhunj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh, the State food and civil supplies minister Sanjay Dasburma informed here on Tuesday that the State government has decided to procure paddy worth Rs 7500 crore from the farmers this year.

Procedure

“About 25 percent of this quantity of paddy would be procured from a little over three lakh registered farmers of these ten districts located in the central division”, the minister said adding that the farmers will get their sale proceeds through online accounts. Like previous years, the entire procedure of paddy procurement this year will also be done through the primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS), he said.

MSP

Speaking on the occasion, the civil supplies secretary P. K. Mohapatra informed that the State government has decided to procure at the rate of 18 quintals per acre from irrigated land and 12 quintals per acre from non-irrigated land. He said the government will adhere to the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1510 per quintal of Grade-A paddy and Rs 1470 per quintal for fair average quality (FAQ) variety.