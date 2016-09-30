The accused was arrested on Thursday after the matter was reported to the police.

A nursery student of a leading school here was sexually assaulted allegedly by a housekeeping staff earlier this week. The accused was arrested on Thursday after the matter was reported to the police.

The three-year-old victim had gone to the wash room on the school premises when the accused, Yogesh, allegedly touched her inappropriately and assaulted her. He also threatened her and told her not to disclose it to anyone.

But, the girl complained to her mother following which a complaint was lodged at the Sushant Lok Police Station on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old accused, a native of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Thursday and produced before the court.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. The school authorities could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Expressing shock over the incident, Tripti Singh, administration, Facebook forum, Gurgaon Parents for Better Education, said: “It is time the administration initiate strict action against schools as well in such cases.”