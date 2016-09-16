The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which won one central panel post in the DUSU election held on September 9, on Wednesday decided to approach the High Court alleging rigging during the counting of the votes.

The NSUI on Wednesday said it was not satisfied with the recordings and data provided by the University Election Commission, which was promised to them by the Grievance Redressal Committee.

The NSUI, after the results were declared on September 10, had said that the election outcome was rigged and that on polling day some of the EVMs in the colleges were not functioning properly.

NSUI members had went on a hunger strike until the election commission’s grievance committee gave to them in writing that they will make furnish recordings of the counting process and provide data for each machine regarding votes polled by each candidate.

‘No transparency’

The NSUI on Wednesday said that they were shown the video recording but the camera was focused only on two machines and didn’t show all the 12 tables where 140 machines were being counted. “We are dissatisfied with the recording as no transparency could be established by looking at just two cameras,” said NSUI in a statement.

The statement also said that there were discrepancies in the machine-wise data provided as some papers showed the date of counting as September 9 instead of 10, which was the actual day of counting.

Against the law?

They also alleged that some papers were signed by just one official instead of the requisite two officials.

The ABVP won three of the four central positions with NSUI bagging the position of joint secretary.

In the previous two years, the ABVP had made a clean sweep in the DUSU elections.