Party MLAs raise slogans against the Centre over NABARD funding for the Polavaram project

Adopting a tit-for-tat approach to corner the Opposition, legislators of the ruling Biju Janata Dal stalled proceedings of the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday by raising slogans against the Centre over NABARD funding for the Polavaram project.

The Opposition Congress and BJP had stalled the proceedings during the past two days demanding clarification from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the Mahanadi water dispute.

The BJD legislators started shouting slogans against the Centre soon after the House offered condolence on a motion moved on the death of an Odia jawan in the Uri sector.

Speaker Niranjan Pujari adjourned the proceedings till 3 p.m. after the BJD legislators raised slogans showing media reports on NABARD’s funding for the Polavaram irrigation project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

As a result, a debate on the Opposition-sponsored adjournment motion on exploitation of tribals and Dalits in the State could not take place as scheduled.

Similar situation was also witnessed in the House when it reassembled in the afternoon.

Leader of the Opposition Narasingha Mishra told press persons outside the House that there was nothing new in the BJD raising the Polavaram issue since the matter was already before the Supreme Court.

BJP eader K. V. Singh Deo demanded that the State government place a white paper on the issue in the House to put the issue in a clear perspective.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the BJD headquarters, senior party leaders announced that they would organise a peaceful hartal in seven districts in southern Odisha on October 1 in protest against the Polavaram project.

Expressing apprehension that many villages will be submerged by the project in Malkangiri district of the State, the BJD leaders said they would also stage demonstrations in front of Central government offices in the southern districts that day.

The BJD had also organised demonstrations against the Polavaram project in the seven southern Odisha districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal on September 20.

