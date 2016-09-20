Security agencies asked to display cohesive action on the frontiers, step up counter-terrorism operations

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started enhancing security at all vital civil and military establishments, as the capital, Srinagar, was put on alert amid intelligence reports about more fidayeen (suicide mission) attacks.

Top brass of the police, the Border Security Force and the Central Reserve Police Force briefed Governor N.N. Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday evening about the ground situation and terrorist activities.

In the background of the Uri attack, which left 18 dead and 30 injured, Mr. Vohra stressed the need for a multi-agency security audit “to identify and fill every existing gap for ensuring an effective and prompt counter-terror response on all fronts”.

Security agencies have been asked to “display cohesive action on the frontiers, stepping up counter-terrorism operations and effectively maintaining internal security”.

Civilian safety

Mr. Vohra and Ms. Mufti, according to a government spokesman, underlined the “safety and security of the civil population” and the “early restoration of public order”.

Sources said militant movement had increased in the Valley due to the street unrest. “A militant module seems to have set up its base in Srinagar too,” said a police officer.

One of the injured soldiers who was admitted to the Army’s Research & Referral hospital in New Delhi succumbed to his injuries taking the toll to 18. He has been identified as Sepoy K Vikas Janardhan from Maharashtra.

Through the day, mortal remains of the soldiers were flown to their respective destinations in Indian Air Force (IAF) An-32 transport aircraft.

Meanwhile, separtist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani expressed concern over “creating war-like situation”. “People are being instigated and infused with illogical theories against the neighboring country Pakistan. We need to maintain sense and balance while giving vent to our emotions,” the separtist leader added.