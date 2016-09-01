West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday initiated the process of return of land to the farmers of Singur, saying a notification in this regard would be issued.

Speaking to journalists at the Secretariat after a meeting involving senior ministers and district officials, Ms. Banerjee said the land survey would start soon and completed in the next two weeks. Another four weeks would be required to make land suitable for agriculture.

The government would follow the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit and hand over physical possession to farmers as directed in the Supreme Court order, in 12 weeks.

“We will take all required action from the administration. We respect the Supreme Court order. Within the time frame it is our intention to fulfil the commitment,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The land was acquired for Tata Motors for building an automobile plant tor manufacture Nano vehicles.

Referring to an electric sub-station set up within the plant area, she said that it would have to be cleared before the land is handed over to farmers.

After her visit to Vatican to participate in Mother Teresa’s canonisation, Ms. Banerjee will hold a public rally in Singur on September 14.