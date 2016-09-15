Inaction:The DCW has asked why an FIR has not been registered on the five-month-old complaint of a constable against an inspector.FIle photo

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Police Commissioner asking why an FIR has not been registered on the five-month-old sexual harassment complaint of a constable against an inspector.

“The commission is in receipt of a complaint from a lady constable in Delhi Police wherein she has alleged sexual harassment by an inspector. She has also alleged that similar complaint has been made against the accused by 24 other policewomen too,” DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

“The women constable has also informed DCW that despite approaching the concerned DCP several times for past five months, no action against the accused has been initiated yet,” she added.

In the notice, the Delhi Police have been asked to explain reasons behind not registering an FIR on the woman constable’s complaint despite the offence being cognisable.

“Has the Delhi Police formed Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act at the level of Headquarters, all police stations and offices? If yes, the commission wants to know what is the status of the woman’s complaint,” the notice asked.

The accused inspector has been summoned for questioning by the Vigilance unit which is probing the case after the woman personnel, posted at provisions and logistics department, complained to Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma alleging no action has been taken on her complaint since five

months.

Later, nearly two dozen more women personnel complained against the inspector, who is posted at Provisions and Logistics Unit of the force, to the commissioner.

The complainants have alleged that the accused had used words pertaining to physical attributes and made sexual overtures to them while threatening to spoil their career if they objected.

According to the police, the complaints are being probed by the vigilance unit and the sexual harassment committee.