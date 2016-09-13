Noted animal rights activist Claude Lila Parulekar, who was the daughter of eminent editor and founder of the Marathi daily ‘Sakal’, Nanasaheb Parulekar, passed away on Tuesday morning at her residence in Pune. She was 81.

Ms. Parulekar, former director of ‘Sakal’, was confined to a wheelchair since 2007 after she was struck by a series of paralytic strokes. Her condition further debilitated by secondary Parkinsonism, said friends. She had been bedridden since 2010.

Her sensitivity and passion for the welfare of animals, and advocacy of the law to care for their well-being, made her one of the best-known figures in the sphere of animal rights activism, second only to present Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, with whom she was good friends.

The sole child of Nanusaheb Parulekar and Frenchwoman Shanta Genevieve Pommeret, the latter years of Claude Lila Parulekar’s life was marred by a legal wrangle with Prataprao Pawar, brother of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, to wrest control of the newspaper founded by her father.

“Her most significant contribution was that she mentored several animal welfare activists and taught them how to use the law for animal welfare,” said city-based activist, Manoj Oswal, who heads the ‘People for Animals’ (PFA) outfit dedicated to animal welfare.

“She made me everything I am today,” reminisced a grief-stricken Mr. Oswal, recalling his two decade-long association with Ms. Parulekar.

He said that it was after her mother Genevieve passed away that Lila Parulekar threw herself into the issue in the mid-1980s, devoting all her energies to caring for them.

“She would be seen going round in her car, picking injured animals on the street. Whenever she chanced upon one, she would call trucks to pick up the creature,” Mr. Oswal recalled, commenting that Ms. Parulekar retained a keen sense of humour even while battling the most adverse crises of her life.

Her 3.3 acre bungalow where she lived at 4A Queen’s Garden, near Pune Railway Station, had a full-fledged veterinary hospital and was a veritable paradise for wounded strays.

At one time, nearly 500 dogs, which Ms. Parulekar had rescued, freely roamed her estate. She also rescued and cared for 40 large animals including cows and horses and several birds, including injured kites and pigeons.