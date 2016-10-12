Almost every RSS member at the Nagpur parade was uncomfortable performing the drill

Pratik Pargavkar and Chinmay Deshmukh, students of Standard 11 and swayamsevaks (volunteers) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), were feeling uncomfortable in their new trousers on Tuesday during the annual Vijayadashami parade of the organisation at the Reshimbag ground here.

“The full pants are not so comfortable for the parade and other exercises that we have to do. The half pants were much better,” Pratik said.

The brown full pants have not gone down well with the two youngsters.

Earlier this year, the organisation decided to bid goodbye to its traditional khaki knickers “to attract youths who do not feel so comfortable in knickers”. The sale of its new attire began in Nagpur last month.

However, almost every member of the RSS present for the Vijaya Dashami parade, from teenage boys like Chinmay and Pratik to 70-year-old RSS swayamsevak Govind Hadap, was uncomfortable performing the drill.

“The half pants were extremely useful for the parade and our exercises, especially in the hot weather of Nagpur. The new full pants are also good, but I am missing the old uniform,” Mr. Hadap said.

But Mohan Wadibhasme, another elderly swayamsevak, believes that the change of uniform was “a change according to the changing times”.

“It was not possible to roam around in half pants. It was comfortable for our routine shakhas but I had to change it immediately after the shakha. With this new uniform, I don’t have to do that and can continue my work

“We have not made the full pants compulsory in the routine shakhas. The new uniform is only for programmes like the Vijaya Dashami parade or the three-year OTC programme and others,” said a senior RSS member.