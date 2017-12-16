Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, N.N. Vohra calling on the Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen. D Anbu on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir region during his one-day visit to the valley.

He visited the formations and units in north Kashmir for a review of the prevailing security situation in the region, an Army spokesman said.

During the visit, Lt. Gen. Anbu was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen. J S Sandhu who briefed him about the winter preparedness of the formations and measures taken to meet the challenges posed by weather, he said.

The northern army commander also interacted with the troops and emphasised on the need for undertaking relentless intelligence-based operations to sustain pressure on terrorist organisations, the spokesman said.

Commending the troops for their dedication and high standards of professionalism, the Lt Gen. asked them to continue strict vigil to thwart any nefarious designs of inimical elements despite the prevalent weather conditions, he said.

He also reinforced the need for coordination with other security agencies to effectively meet any emerging challenges and maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people, the spokesman said.