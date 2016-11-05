Normality has returned to Mollarpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal where tension prevailed after the murder of a businessman for allegedly refusing to contribute to the Moharram celebrations.

The incident took place earlier this month when Indrajit Dutta was assaulted by some persons who demanded a large sum for Moharram. “When he refused to pay, they assaulted and caused him severe injuries,” the owner of a shop told The Hindu on Friday.

As the condition of Mr. Dutta deteriorated, he was shifted to a government hospital in Kolkata where he died on Monday.

“There is no communal tension in the district. There is no communal angle to the assault, and we have arrested those involved in it,” Birbhum Superintendent of Police N. Sudheer Kumar said.