In a bid to foil the bandh called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in Darjeeling hills tomorrow, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said there will be no shut down in the hills.

“Bengal’s economy was affected by bandhs. There was enough bandh politics. There should be no more bandhs and blockades,” she said at a gathering here.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung had on September 23 said, “The Chief Minister stated that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration was given Rs 4,000 crore by the State government. Let her give the details of the amount by September 27, failing which we will call a bandh on September 28.”

Meanwhile, State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb, who hails from North Bengal, said he along with two other Ministers would be in the hills tomorrow. “I will monitor the situation there,” he said. State Home Secretary Malay Dey said the government would take all steps to ensure everything is kept open tomorrow in the hills and peace is maintained there. - PTI

(See Also Page 13)