There is ample supply, he said, appealing to people to not pay heed to any rumours.

Taking cognizance of the rumours over supply of salt, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav late on Friday affirmed there was "no shortage in supply" of salt in the State.

There is ample supply, he said, appealing to people to not pay heed to any rumours. He urged people to not engage in unnecessary buying of salt.

The CM has instructed the Chief Secretary, Principle Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, and the district magistrates to check all black marketing, illegal hoarding or scarcity of the essential item, said a spokesperson for the government.

"The CM has instructed strict action against black marketing, hoarding, or causing scarcity of salt. Every district food supply officer has been directed to ensure sufficient supply of salt," he said.