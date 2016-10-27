The central government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that till date it has not found any satisfactory material to declare right wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha as a “terror outfit” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and ban it.

A division bench of Justices N H Patil and P D Naik was hearing a petition filed by one Vijay Rokade seeking a ban on the organisation, members of which are alleged to have carried out terror activities in Panvel and Thane.

The petitioner informed the court that the Maharashtra government, based on a report and material submitted by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), had forwarded a proposal to the Union government in 2012 recommending ban on the group. — PTI