The Odisha cabinet on Sunday failed to take a final decision about the next move of the State government to resolve the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh.

The cabinet agreed to the proposal that the State government will weigh all options,including legal action, and take a final decision about its future course of action within 10 days.

“We are weighing all options, including legal action, and a final decision will be taken within one week or 10 days,” said Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, while briefing press persons after the cabinet meeting.

The government will try and ensure that the interest of the people of Odisha with regard to sharing of Mahanadi waters is fully protected, said Mr. Padhi.

The cabinet meeting was convened as the State government was expecting severe criticism from the Opposition over the Mahanadi row in the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly scheduled to begin on September 21.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had convened the meeting after the Chhattisgarh government refused to accept Odisha’s demand to stop work on the ongoing projects over Mahanadi at the tripartite meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, both the Congress and the BJP reiterated to continue their fight to protect the interests of the farmers of Odisha. Stating that Odisha’s interests should not be compromised at any cost, main Opposition, the Congress, had earlier held Chief Minister responsible for the situation by not paying attention towards construction of barrages and dams over Mahanadi by Chhattisgarh government in the recent years.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Pradesh Congress Committee president Prasad Harichandan criticised the government in the State and the Centre for neglecting the cause of Odisha.

In another development, a convention organised by the CPI(M) suggested that the State government should approach the Centre for setting up of a tribunal to resolve the dispute and ensure that Odisha continues to receive the amount of Mahanadi water as in the past.

