No armed rallies during Durga Puja: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday issued a strong message to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Hindutva organisations.

“If there are any attempts to organise armed rallies during [Vijaya] Dashami, it will be dealt with strong measures,” Ms. Banerjee told journalists at the State Secretariat.

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Surajit Kar Purkayastha said that such rallies had never been organised in the past and no permission would be given by the police for them.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of reports that certain Hindutva organisations have plans to organise armed rallies on Vijay Dashami or Dussehra, which falls on September 30. “People cannot stay peacefully during the [Durga] Puja. Why this kind of politics?” the CM asked. She accused the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of trying to arouse communal passions during the Puja to get political mileage for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ms. Banerjee clarified that Durga Puja immersions would be allowed on Dashami, September 30, and would be prohibited only for a day, on October 1, on account of Muharram. Immersion would be allowed on October 3, 4 and 5.

Ms. Banerjee said the State police had been maintaining law and order during Durga Puja successfully in the past.