The Bihar CM will cover five districts in the first leg of his tour from November 9 to 12.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will begin his ‘Nischay Yatra’ (Journey of Resolve) on Wednesday from West Champaran, from where Mahatma Gandhi launched the Satyagraha movement decades ago.

Beginning with Bettiah, headquarters of West Champaran, the Chief Minister would cover five districts — East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Sheohar — in the first leg of his yatra from November 9 to 12. His purpose is to get feedback on the seven resolutions of his government, implementation of government’s welfare schemes and also see the ground-level impact of the prohibition policy.

Huge billboards, posters and larger-than-life life cutouts of Nitish Kumar’s dotted main thoroughfares of Patna. One slogan, obviously taking a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said: “Woh videsh bhraman par rehte hain, aur hamare CM gaon gaon mein jakar logon se milte hain…Phark dikhta hai (He is always on foreign trips, while our CM goes to villages to meet people. The difference is evident).