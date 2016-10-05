Endorses Jayant Chowdhury as CM nominee in UP

: In an effort to wrest back the Jat vote that he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 general elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh organised a massive rally here on Tuesday to showcase his son and former MP Jayant Chowdhury as his party’s chief ministerial candidate.

In attendance were Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leaders Sharad Yadav and K.C. Tyagi and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader R.K. Chowdhury.

They were ostensibly there as acolytes of Ajit Singh’s father, former Prime Minister Chowdhury Charan Singh, in whose memory a statue was unveiled at the Janata Vedic College — and in whose sprawling grounds the Kisan Mazdoor Swabhiman Maharally was held. But Mr. Kumar’s presence made it clear that they were all there to provide moral and other support to the RLD to keep the BJP at bay, just as the JD(U)-led Grand Coalition in Bihar had done last year. “People here want change, to be released from the clutches of those who have ruled the state all these years — the SP, the BSP and the BJP. Here it is clear,” he said, pointing to those who filled the sprawling grounds, “Jayant Chowdhury reigns supreme.”

Earlier, Mr Chowdhury, as the first major speaker, set the stage for the theme of the speeches. The Jats must become the “watchmen for communal peace”, he said here, as he made a passionate appeal to members of his own community.

He was referring to the 2013 communal violence in Muzaffarnagar that divided Jats and Muslims, a combination that had traditionally voted together for the RLD. In 2014, neither the Jats nor the Muslims voted for the RLD — the Jats, along with a majority of other Hindu communities, voted for the BJP as the frenzy inspired by Mr. Modi’s voter appeal swept the state.

If Mr. Chowdhury made an indirect appeal to the Jats, Mr. Singh, who received thunderous applause as he made his way to the rostrum, made no bones about his objective: “The message that must go out from Baraut is that this is the end of the BJP. Earlier, people only dreamt of Charan Singh and voted for the RLD. In 2014, Modi spun you a dream and you voted for him. But he has not kept any of his promises to farmers… he has even driven them to suicide. So stop dreaming of Modi — it was a nightmare.”

With virtually every Jat family having at least one member in the army, war was another theme that ran through the speeches.

While the songs that preceded the rally spoke of the bravery of soldiers, Mr. Chowdhury promised to set up a fund for the families of martyrs. Only Mr. Sharad Yadav slyly hinted at why the Modi government had publicised the surgical strikes: “Seema pe tanav hain, lagta hai chunav hain” (‘there’s tension on the border, looks like there is an election round the corner’).