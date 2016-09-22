Former Railway Minister and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday criticised the decision of the Union Cabinet to scrap a separate railway budget and merge it with the general budget which, he said, would end autonomy of the largest public carrier in the country.

Making a strong point against ending over nine-decade old tradition of presentation of separate Rail Budget in Parliament, he asked the NDA government at the Centre to rethink its decision.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved advancing presentation of the annual budget by a month, scrapped over nine-decade old tradition of having a separate Railway Budget and removed classifications for expenditure to make the exercise simpler.

“Based on my personal experience as Railway Minister I can say the decision will have no benefit,” said Mr. Kumar, who was Railway Minister during the NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

“It seems the Railways is not on priority of the NDA government at the Centre...this step would end autonomy of the Railway,s” he told reporters emerging from a press conference on International Sikh conclave.

The Railways is means of transportation of poor people who have unbreakable faith on the largest public transporter, he added.

“Common man has faith on the Railways which would be dented by this decision,” Mr. Kumar said.

Presentation of a separate Railway Budget has been a tradition which all successive governments followed earlier, he said.

Counting virtues of a separate Railway Budget, Mr. Kumar said the dividend paid by the Railways to the government is decided by Parliament.

Attraction of MPs for the Railway Budget was so deep that I have seen Parliament deliberating the entire night on the Rail Budget, he said. - PTI