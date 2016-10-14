Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flagging off Jagriti Yatra in connection with 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh from Patna Sahib on Thursday.- Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Strongly pleading for prohibition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday cited China’s example, saying it moved forward on the path of development after shunning opium.

Linking development with prohibition, Mr Kumar said China was “drowned” in opium and moved fast on the path of development after shunning it.

“People want that we compete with China... will India face China if its younger generation is drowned in liquor?” Mr Kumar said after flagging off a ‘Jagriti Yatra’ in connection with 350th Prakash Parva from Harmandir Sahib here.

Mr Kumar, who is keen on enforcing total ban on liquor in the State, said, “Prohibition is executed in Bihar this year keeping in mind the celebration of Guru Govind Singh’s 350th Prakash Utsav and centenary celebration of Mahatama Gandhi’s Champaran satyagraha.”

The 350th Prakash Utsav would start from December end and continue till first week of next year. The State has been making preparations for this mega event of Sikhs at a war-footing.

The centenary celebration of Champaran Satyagraha to herald launch of agitation by Mahatma Gandhi against British rule from Champaran of Bihar in 1917 would also commence in early 2017.

Undettered by criticism from opposition on prohibition, he quoted Swami Vivekananda as saying that while undertaking a big task one has to face ridicule and resistance of people but ultimately the critics would also walk along. - PTI