A CBI court on Friday awarded death sentence to Surendra Koli in the sixth case related to the Nithari killings. Koli has been given death penalty in all the five cases decided earlier in connection with the killings.

Special public prosecutor Jai Prakash Sharma said after completion of arguments in the case, CBI judge Pawan Tiwari pronounced the death penalty to Koli.

The case relates to a 25-year-old domestic help at the house of Koli’s employer Moninder Singh Pandher before she disappeared on October 31, 2006. Koli was found guilty of abduction, murder, rape of the woman and destroying evidence in the case.

Pecuniary fines of Rs. 10,000 have also been imposed for each IPC Sections 302, 364 and 376. In case of non-payment of the fines related to any section, Koli will have to spend additional four years in jail.

The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when police discovered skulls and bones of 19 people near Pandher’s house in the Noida village.

A total of 19 cases were lodged and CBI filed closure reports in three of them due to lack of evidence. Sixteen cases were filed against Koli, of which court had awarded death sentence in five.