Amid increasing instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Saturday said troops along the border are alert and giving a befitting reply to the neighbouring country’s forces.

“Our forces are on alert on border and giving befitting reply to Pakistani forces,” he said at a function.

“Our soldiers have lost their lives working in the line of duty and it is our responsibility to realise their supreme sacrifice, respect them and do our due for the motherland,” he said.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sandesh to Soldiers” initiative is a way to show respect and dedicate this Diwali to them.

He urged the gathering to participate in the initiative and send Diwali wishes to soldiers.