Nine persons were killed and over a dozen sustained serious burns on Tuesday when a high tension wire fell on their bus. The mishap occurred in Etah on National Highway-91 involving a bus that was going from New Delhi to Kanpur, police said.

An official told IANS that when the bus was crossing Sahsari village falling under the Malawan police station, a high-tension overhead wire snapped and fell on the bus.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital where the condition of two persons is said to be critical. Senior police officials and the district magistrate rushed to the spot and oversaw the rescue operations.

District Magistrate Ajay Yadav said that the families of the deceased would be given Rs two lakh each as financial assistance and the treatment cost of the injured would be borne by the administration.-IANS