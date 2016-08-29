As part of its probe into suspected terror funds, the NIA has summoned Naeem Geelani, elder son of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for recording his statement in connection with a Preliminary Enquiry registered by the probe agency.

The National Investigation Agency(NIA) issued summons to Mr. Geelani for appearance at its Srinagar sub-office, official sources said on Monday.

The case pertains to a PE registered by the NIA to probe flow of funds into various bank accounts from overseas which in turn is allegedly being used for anti-national activities in the Valley.

The hardline faction of Hurriyat Conference led by Mr. Geelani issued a statement terming the questioning of its leaders as an act of “terrifying and maligning” the family of its leader.

“After harassing and questioning Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahmad Shah and Ayaz Akbar during their detention, Geelani’s elder son Dr. Naeem Geelani has been issued a notice by the NIA to report to its interrogation centre in Shivpora for questioning,” it said in a statement in Srinagar.

The amalgam termed it as a “childish” attempt by the Centre to curb “mass uprising” in the Valley. The statement claimed that NIA has been given the task to drag these “fabricated cases” to Delhi to “pressurise the separatist leadership.”

However, NIA said the allegations levelled against the probe agency were totally baseless and that the agency was probing a legitimate case where funds were being received in the state and diverted towards terrorism and anti-national activities.