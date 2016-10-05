Three more children die in the past 24 hours; toll 30; Health Minister camping in Malkangiri district

Even as death toll of children due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Malkangiri district of Odisha rose to 30 on Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought a detail report from Odisha government.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media report, the NHRC directed the Malkangiri District Collector and secretary of the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department to file report about the spreading of Japanese Encephalitis in the district within next four weeks.

Meanwhile, three more children suffering from JE, who were under treatment in Malkangiri district hospital, died during the last 24 hours. A two-year-old girl had died on Monday night while another two-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy died on Tuesday. State Health Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Health secretary Arati Ahuja are in Malkangiri district since Monday to take stock of the situation.

The NHRC in its notice mentioned that the authorities had to be sensitive towards the need to maintain cleanliness in the area. The Commission also pointed out that the villagers should be made aware of the health hazard caused by the pigs. JE pathogen survives in bodies of pigs and is transmitted by mosquitoes to humans.

According to social activists and district authorities, culling of pigs will not be possible and the only solution is vaccination, which can be done only from next year.

The NHRC remarked that vaccination from next year will be too late.

After visiting JE-prone areas on Monday, Odisha Health Minister and Health secretary held a meeting with officials concerned and elected representatives of panchayat bodies on Tuesday in Malkangiri.

Speaking to The Hindu , Malkangiri DC K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy said a special action plan has been prepared to check the spread of JE, which has no treatment available. With the provision of special vehicles and ambulances to every revenue block of the district, efforts would be made to bring suspected JE patients to Malkangiri district hospital as early as possible to increase their survival rate. Thirty more beds have been added up in the Malkangiri district hospital to accommodate suspected JE cases.

Special nodal offices at panchayat and district level would monitor efforts being made to curb the killer disease. Free medicated mosquito nets will be distributed in JE prone areas. For early detection, volunteers and health officials would visit villages every evening. Officials of the veterinary department would monitor movement of pigs as well as their segregation from human populace.

Apart from it eradication of mosquitoes is also on in the district. Medical teams from MKCG medical college, Berhampur and Bhubaneswar, are camping in Malkangiri to help in treatment.