According to jail authorities, Ravi complained of respiratory illness and high fever on Monday

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued notices to the police and prison authorities of Uttar Pradesh after Ravi Sisodia, an accused in the Dadri lynching case, died in custody.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the NHRC issued notices to the Director-General of Police and the Director-General of Prisons of U.P. The NHRC said the death and the allegations of abuse raised serious questions of human rights violation and that the incident should be investigated thoroughly. The NHRC gave four weeks’ time to respond.

Ravi’s family members alleged that they were not informed of his ill health and only learnt about it after his death. They also claimed that he had been kept in a separate cell, where he was beaten by jail officials. They alleged that he was severely beaten on September 30, after which his health deteriorated.

The NHRC observed that prisoners could not be deprived of their right to life, and that their families had the right to know about their medical condition.