The National Green Tribunal has issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi Development Authority, the Delhi government, and others, seeking a response within two weeks on the alleged illegal construction by JNU in the ecologically-sensitive southern Ridge area.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar passed the order on NGO CHETNA’s plea against JNU, the National Intelligence Grid and the CRPF for constructing buildings in the reserve forest area without environmental clearance.

The plea noted that JNU comes under the South Central Ridge (Reserve Forest) category where any construction is prohibited. It said that seven buildings had come up in the fragile eco-zone on the campus without prior permission.

The Bench, which also included Justice R. S. Rathore, said: “The counsel appearing for the applicant submits that the present application would confine to the unauthorised construction of seven buildings on the JNU campus in violation of the law and in the forest area. Issue notice to the respondents.’’

The matter has been listed for hearing on November 7.