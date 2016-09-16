The National Green Tribunal, Eastern Zone Bench, on Thursday asked the Odisha government to furnish a status report on notification of elephant corridors in the State.

The Wildlife Society of Orissa (WSO) had moved the NGT, Kolkata, seeking issuance of notification for declaration of elephant corridors in a time-bound manner and halt of activities that destroy forest.

“The tribunal heard our application and directed the government to furnish status report on elephant corridors on or before October 20 which has been fixed as next date for hearing the case,” said Shankar Pani, counsel for the WSO.

“The Odisha government had identified 14 elephant corridors which needed to be protected under law by notifying them under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act,1986. The corridors have been mapped and described by the Chief Wildlife Warden and the proposals are lying with the State government since four years,” said WSO secretary Biswajit Mohanty.

Mr. Mohanty said though the State government had spent Rs. 20.08 crores during the last five years on management and habitat improvement of these 14 corridors, there was no effort to issue the notification pending since 2012.

Recognizing the need for corridors, a task force was set up Union government to study status and recommend measures for a long-term survival and protection or elephants. The task force had released the report in 2010.

Odisha Chief Wildlife Warden had then presented details of elephant corridors identifying 14 corridors with a total area of 870.61 sq km and having a length of 420.8 km which had a width of 0.08 km to 4.6 km.

Elephant deaths in Odisha have been on a rising trend. Between 1990 and 2000, the State has witnessed average 33 deaths per year.

In the next decade between 2000 and 2010, the average elephant death has increased to 46.

Now, the average death from 2010 to 2016 has risen to 73 per year. A large number of people also lost their lives in elephant attacks in the State.

In another case in which the WSO had prayed for eviction of encroachers and restoration of 37,482.935 ha of forest land in 39 forest and wildlife divisions of the State, the tribunal directed the State government to file a list of encroachers of forest land before October 20 next.