The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday asked Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to mull over the possibility of installing CNG stations in NCR while refusing to grant permission to over 10- year-old diesel vehicles to ply in these areas.

“Why don’t you (UP and Haryana) introduce CNG stations in places like Karnal and Meerut? People are ready to convert to CNG. Why don’t you make the requisite arrangement? ... The counsels of both the States shall seek instructions if CNG can be installed in these areas particularly when applicants are ready to convert to CNG,” a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.

It asked both the States to consider the proposal after it was informed that there was no CNG station in Karnal and Meerut.

“Why should we permit diesel buses in these areas? Why don’t you run CNG buses,” the Bench said.

“Inform stand by Oct. 1”

The NGT directed Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to inform it about the stand of both the State governments by October 1, the next date of hearing.

The tribunal was hearing petitions filed by a Meerut-based Transport Union and Karnal Independent Schools Association seeking permission to ply diesel vehicles over 10 years old until adequate number of CNG filling stations are set up in their city that falls in the NCR.

“Since the members of the Union hold valid permits upto 2018 and there is no alternative arrangement in the region where applicants have been plying their vehicles of more than 10 years old, they submit that they be allowed to ply on the route Ballani—Baraut via Aminagar Sarai and other villages which is more than 60 kms away from Delhi till alternative arrangements are made in the region by setting up CNG pumps,” the Meerut-Baghpat-Baraut-Chhaproli-Tanda Motor Union said in its plea.

The school association has sought permission for its members to ply diesel school buses over 10 years old till CNG installation and fitment kits are made available.

On July 18, the green panel had directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles which are more than 10 years old.

After de-registration, the authorities will issue public notice in this regard and supply the list of such vehicles to Traffic Police which will take appropriate steps in consonance with directions of tribunal, it had said. - PTI

The direction came after it was informed that there was no CNG station in Karnal and Meerut