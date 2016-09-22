The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has conducted a consultation meeting with industry stakeholders to discuss and seek suggestions about the ongoing National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM).

The meeting was attended by key players of the industry, including producers, production houses, content owners, representatives of various film associations and film historians, an official release said here on Wednesday.

The NFHM aims at the preventive conservation of film reels, digitisation, restoration, preservation, training and capacity building in the field of film archiving and creation of state-of-the-art archiving facilities at Pune.

“The aim of these meetings is to seek suggestions from the film industry so that the project can be implemented successfully,” NFAI director Prakash Magdum said.

These consultation meetings would help NFAI in creating the future roadmap and adopting best practices from the industry, so as to implement the mission as per global standards, he said.

More consultations will be held in order to cover all regional film industries, so that NFHM would be representing every aspect of Indian cinema, he added.

The focus of these meetings was to discuss areas of interest and concern, including but not limited to the content collection policy of NFAI, public-private partnership for NFHM, means of content access post digitisation and the optimum parameters to be used for film selection and prioritisation.

The meeting was attended by renowned film-maker and NFHM committee member Jahnu Barua and representatives from Artha Films and Assam government as well. - PTI

