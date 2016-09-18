Enrolment may take place simultaneously with birth registration at hospital.

The Maharashtra government has decided to give Aadhar number to every newborn child and link the child’s number with that of its parents.

As per a new government resolution, Aadhaar enrolment will be undertaken simultaneously with the birth registration at the hospital. For this purpose, the parent may need to have Aadhaar number herself. Even if the child is not named, the child may have the number and the card under the term ‘second baby of (mother’s name)’. The name of the child could be updated later online on the Aadhar website by the parents.

The State Health Department will soon be certifying its staff as Aadhaar operators. Staff of private hospitals could also be considered for the job. Discharge cards issued by hospitals bearing the mother’s name will be considered as a proof of relationship between the mother and the child for enrollment.

As of now, the biometric details of children below five years of age are not recorded. Aadhar card of small children has their name, age and gender along with their photograph.

Such Aadhaar-linked children will have to re-enrol themselves once they turn five and submit their biometrics of 10 fingers, iris and facial photograph. The biometrics will have to be re-submitted once the children turn 15.

The move has been hailed by activists.