A new political party, ‘Saadi Soch’, was launched on Friday in Punjab with its office-bearers assuring to offer “a fresh and clean option” to the people of the State ahead of the 2017 Assembly election.

The party was floated here by its president Amrik Singh.

“We have launched ‘Saadi Soch’ (our thought) to provide a platform to the people of Punjab to implement what they want and what they think is good for the State,” he said at the launch, adding that the leaders of the party were “commoners”.

“I am a small businessman, the vice president is a retired Class I officer of Punjab, the general secretary is a retired chairman of the Department of Physical Education (Punjabi University) and the founder general secretary of Circle Kabaddi Federation of India since 1978. He has promoted the game at national and international levels,” Amrik said.

“As the name of the party suggests, our aim is to implement the thought (’soch’) of the common man,” he said.

“We appeal to those who are honest and motivated to do something for the state to get in touch with us and fight the Assembly polls on our party’s ticket. We are in touch with well-meaning residents of Punjab who have a clean record,” said Prem Garg, vice president of the outfit. - PTI