In a salutary step, a mass wedding organised in Dholpur town of Rajasthan on Thursday helped 11 couples make a new beginning after unhappy experiences with childhood marriages. The weddings were conducted with all traditional rituals and the newly-wed couples were showered with gifts.

The 11 women and men were “victims of circumstances”, as they had been either widowed or were divorced after marriage as children. They had been ostracised by society and could never hope to return to the mainstream, said Minakshi Sharma, president of Sanatan Dharma Seva Samiti, which organised the event.

The event began with 11 'baraats' (marriage parties) coming to the venue on Thursday morning. Each bridegroom was welcomed with special rituals and escorted to the respective 'mandap', where the bride joined him and the marriage rites were performed.

The solemn ceremony was attended by social activists, elderly people, philanthropists and district officers, who extended a helping hand to the newly-wed couples to start their lives afresh.

Ms. Sharma said the Samiti had organised the mass wedding of this kind for the first time after much deliberation. “Child marriages are unfortunately still rampant in small towns and villages in Rajasthan. The children who become widows, widowers or divorcees are not accepted in society.”

Even if such persons get remarried some time later in their life, it is done secretly. “With this function, we have sent across a message that anyone who wants to get remarried can do so with dignity and respect,” he said.