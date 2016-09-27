The AGNI rally in Bastar on July 17 in which Bastar IG SRP Kalluri can be seen with AGNI members. Photo: Special Arrangement

The AGNI was formed in July this year “to fight an ideological battle against all kinds of terrorism”.

The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has termed the recently formed anti-Maoist group ‘the Action Group for National Integrity’ (AGNI) as a different version of the anti-Maoist militia Salwa Judum, which was banned by the Supreme Court in 2011.

In a press release issued by Vikalp, the spokesperson of the CPI (Maoist) Dand Karanya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), the ultra-left outfit has claimed that the BJP ruled central and state governments, the police, and the paramilitary forces have “directly or indirectly” participated in the formation of the AGNI.

The AGNI was formed in July this year “to fight an ideological battle against all kinds of terrorism” and Bastar based lawyer and a former Vishva Hindu Parishad officer bearer Anand Mohan Mishra was appointed as its convener.

“Attempts were on to revive the Salwa Judum at the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Dantewada last year. The AGNI has been formed by secretly uniting Salwa Judum leaders and anti-social elements. The only difference is, this time, it has been given an appearance of a national-level organisation,” claimed Vikalp.

Calling the recently organised anti-Maoist rally in Bastar by the ANGI as an attempt to “terrorise” progressive intellectuals, people’s lawyers, journalists, tribal and non-tribal social groups and human right activists, the Maoist spokesperson said, “Over 50 schools were closed and the school administrations were threatened to ensure the participation of school children in the rally. Many people from villages were forced to join the rally and many were given bribe to do so.”

Incidentally, the CPI (Maoist) statement was made available to the media by Bastar range Inspector General of Police and controversial police officer Mr.Shiv Ram Prasad Kalluri who was present on the dais during the ANGI rally with the AGNI members and Salwa Judum founder Madhukar Rao on September 17 at Jagdalpur district headquarters of Bastar.

“It is clear that the AGNI is not a peace organisation or a people’s movement. It is just a different form of Salwa Judum and has been formed to target all those who are fighting against the Operation Green Hunt," claimed Vikalp.

Appealing to the people to raise their voice against the AGNI, the Maoists’ spokesperson also warned the AGNI leaders of the “same fate as that of Salwa Judum leaders” in the past.

Most of the Salwa Judum leaders were brutally killed by the Maoists, including senior Congress leader Mahendra Karma.