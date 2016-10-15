A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in west Delhi’s Khyala area, the police said on Thursday.

The family of the girl, a Class VI student, alleged that the accused, a labourer, entered their house when the parents were away, and raped the teenager on October 3, the police said.

“The girl’s family approached the police on Thursday and a case under Section 376 of IPC and relevant sections of POCSO was registered,” a senior police officer said.

Fight

According to the neighbours, the accused and victim’s family had a fight on October 3 and since then the accused and his family had left Delhi for one of their relative’s place, the officer said.

The accused is currently out of town with his wife and three children, and is expected to return on Friday. and will be questioned when he returns, police said. — PTI