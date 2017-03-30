Other States

NDFB(S) militants killed in encounter

Police on Thursday killed two NDFB (S) militants and seized large quantity of arms and ammunition from their possession following an encounter in Chirang district.

“The encounter took place at Simlaguri under Amguri police station. The slain militants have been identified as Lukus Narzary and David Islary and both of them were trained in Myanmar,” Bodoland Territory Administrative Districts (BTAD) IGP Anurag Agarwal said.

“An INSAS rifle, a pistol, a hand grenade and bullets were seized from them,” the officer said. PTI

