A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested today from Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

Midiam Raja (28), was nabbed by a joint team of security forces during a search operation in the forest under Basaguda police station limits, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said.

Security personnel had launched the operation in Basguda region, around 450 km from here, since Wedensday. While cordoning-off the forest close to Polampally village, they nabbed the rebel who was trying to escape, he said.

Raja was allegedly involved in cases of attempt to murder. - PTI