Navy's MIG-29k crashes off runway while taking off at Goa airport

MiG-29K aircrafts. File photo  

Pilot safe, normal flight operations were suspended and the airport was closed

A MIG-29K fighter aircraft of the Navy with an trainee pilot crashed off the runway during takeoff at the Goa airport on Wednesday.

“The pilot has ejected to safety. Fire on the aircraft is being extinguished,” a Navy officer said.

This is the first accident involving the MIG-29k. The Navy operates 45 such aircraft and they fly off aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Normal flight operations were suspended and the airport was closed.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) will determine the cause of the accident.

