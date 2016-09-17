Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appreciated the help extended by his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to Haj pilgrims from Odisha at the embarkation point in Kolkata.

“I will like to place on record my deep gratitude for all the outstanding arrangements for our Haj pilgrims which have been personally supervised by you. I specially appreciate the sincere efforts undertaken by Haji Shaikh Nurul Islam, the chairman of the West Bengal State Haj Committee, and his entire team, in this regard,” Mr Patnaik wrote to Ms Banerjee.

“I am sure your efforts will expedite not only the effective mainstreaming of the minorities of our society, but also facilitate the path for cooperative federalism in our country,” Mr Patnaik said. - PTI