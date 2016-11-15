‘Of the over 6,230 gram panchayats in the State, 4,400 do not have a bank branch so far’

Even as Odisha’s ruling party Biju Janata Dal did not join hands with the Opposition parties against demonetisation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday seeking mobile banking services or temporary counters in un-banked gram panchayats in the State.

Mr. Patnaik informed Mr. Jaitley that as many as 4,400 gram panchayats out of 6,238 in Odisha do not have a bank branch so far.

“In other words, 70 per cent of gram panchayats with 1.65 crore people constituting 47 per cent of the rural population do not have proper access to banking facilities,” said Mr. Patnaik in his letter to Mr. Jaitley.

“In the context of demonetisation along with restrictions on withdrawals, my concern is to ensure that people living in the villages do not suffer on this count,” said Mr. Patnaik.

“They should continue to access benefits and services such as old age pension, wages under MGNREGA, scholarships etc. being provided to them without any difficulty. Besides, bank branches should provide the service relating to withdrawal of money and exchange old currency in a hassle-free manner,” he said.

Apart from relaxations in withdrawals for government disbursements like old age pensions, which the Reserve Bank of India has facilitated, Mr. Patnaik urged Mr. Jaitley “to instruct RBI and other banks to urgently provide mobile banking services or to set up temporary counters in unbanked gram panchayats”.

“The State government will provide requisite support and infrastructure for this purpose,” said Mr. Patnaik.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000, Mr. Patnaik had expressed happiness and welcomed the Centre’s decision.

“This is a bold step by the Prime Minster. Across the globe, there have been policy changes to demonetise higher value currency notes to check terror funding,” Mr. Patnaik had said.

