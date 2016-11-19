Two sides of demonetisation:A peanut seller smiles as she counts her money; (right) a fruit seller dozes off while waiting for buyers in Bhubaneswar on Friday.- Photos: Biswaranjan Routde19 notes2

“Banks insisting on PAN number for deposits of over Rs. 50,000 causing them hardships”

As tribal people in Odisha had been hit hard by demonetisation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking exemption from insistence on PAN card number for people belonging to the scheduled areas for bank deposits beyond Rs. 50,000.

As people continued to face hurdles due to demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, Mr. Patnaik sought the exemption saying this will save people from repeated visits to the banks which they are forced to undertake at present.

“This would also mean less crowd in banks making their operations smoother. This decision is crucial for mitigating the undue hardship to the people living in scheduled areas of our State most of whom belong to tribal communities,” said Mr. Patnaik is his letter to Mr. Modi.

The Chief Minister further said that subsequent to the demonetisation steps taken by the Central government, the recent directives to the banks for insisting on PAN number for deposits of more than Rs. 50,000 was putting tribal families to extreme hardship.

Stating that the tribals were now forced to deposit their legitimate earnings in banks due to withdrawal of legal tender of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations, Mr. Patnaik said that lack of banks in the scheduled areas was forcing people to travel far off to make deposits and in case of higher deposits, not having a PAN card was a huge cause of concern.

In his letter, Mr. Patnaik said that 23 per cent of the State’s population belonged to the scheduled tribes category residing mostly in 44 per cent of the area.

Tribal communities traditionally keep their income and savings in their homes and due to poor presence of banks in the scheduled areas, a majority of them were not used to the banking system, said Mr. Patnaik.

Stating that out of 6,500 gram panchayats almost 4,400 panchayats in Odisha had no presence of scheduled banks even today, Mr. Patnaik said that a majority of these un-serviced panchayats fall in the scheduled areas, inhabited primarily by the scheduled tribe communities. “In fact, 90 per cent of them do not have PAN card,” he said.