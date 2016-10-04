Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik made a whirlwind tour of his home district, Ganjam, on Monday by helicopter to take part in ‘padyatras’ organised by the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as well as several inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies.

The BJD chief took part in padyatra and other ceremonies in Shergarh and Hinjli areas of his Assembly constituency Hinjli.

Makeshift helipads

In Berhampur, two makeshift helipads had been made at Khallikote University stadium and MKCG medical college sports field for his helicopter. Mr Patnaik got down at the Khallikote University stadium helipad and boarded the helicopter at the other helipad. Ironically air distance between both these helipads was just one km. The Congress leaders alleged that it hinted at the misuse of public money by the CM and BJD president.

Students’ union elections

Students’ Congress activists were opposed to landing of CM’s helicopter on campus of Khallikote University as process for students’ union elections has already started. “This was violation of Lyngdoh commission directives regarding students’ union elections,” said Pitabas Panda, spokes person of Ganjam district Congress.

A few minutes before CM’s helicopter landed at Khallikote University stadium, student Congress activists came out from nearby district Congress office to show black flags. They were stopped by the police, taken into custody and later released. In an interesting move a group of plainclothes policemen entered the Congress district office and snatched away the effigy of the CM that students’ Congress activists had kept for burning. The policemen ran away with the effigy before students’ Congress activists could realise what was happening. Mr Panda said it was use of police force to suppress voice of dissent in democracy.

NCC cadet falls unconscious

In another incident, a NCC cadet from a city school became unconscious while waiting for the CM at office of District Education Officer (DEO), where the CM was to inaugurate new building. A group of school-going cadets of NCC and Scouts and Guides had been gathered to welcome the CM. They had stood in sun for long time which had affected the cadet. Following first aid the child became normal.

Mr Patnaik inaugurated several new buildings on campus of MKCG medical college and also took part in the BJD padyatra in Berhampur.